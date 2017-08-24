Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspects Of Hillcrest Break In

08/24/17 – 4:37 P.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering that happened in late June. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office reports that three individuals broke into a storage/shop area of Hillcrest Golf Course. They removed several pieces of equipment and damaged them. They also damaged some playing surfaces of the golf course.

All the suspects are male and one has a tattoo on his right shoulder. They left the property going north and left a piece of equipment near County Road 99. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Fred Smith.