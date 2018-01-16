“She's here!” Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West welcome third child

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian-West are officially the proud parents of a newborn baby girl, via a surrogate. Kim confirmed the happy news on her website, writing the time and date of the child’s birth, along with her weight of seven pounds, six ounces.

She adds, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The reality star announced she was expecting her third child in the trailer for season 14 of her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, back in September. Kardashian-West and her husband of three years are parents to 1-year-old son, Saint and 4-year-old daughter, North.

Kardashian-West’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, is currently six months pregnant with her first child. Their younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is rumored to be expecting as well.

