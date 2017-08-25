Show's over: “Bachelor” Nick Viall and fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi end their engagement

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Nick Viall [vile] and Vanessa Grimaldi, the woman he chose to be his wife on last season’s episode of The Bachelor, have called it quits.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” reads a statement sent by a rep for the bearded Bachelor star.

“We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for,” the statement goes on. “We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.