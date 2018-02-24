“Simpsons” producer claps back at Ted Cruz calling Democrats the party of Lisa Simpson

THE SIMPSONS ™ and © 2017 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.(LOS ANGELES) — It’s unwise to try to plant your flag in the backyard of one of the sharpest writing teams in television history, but that’s just what Sen. Ted Cruz did Thursday evening, when he tried to knock Democrats by invoking The Simpsons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruz was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., when he reportedly noted, “I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.”

Cruz was immediately mocked online for comparing Republicans to the bumbling, less intelligentmembers of the famous yellow family, rather than Lisa, a near-genius. And it didn’t take long for the team behind the history-making animated series to respond.

“Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him. I think Ted’s the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth,” tweeted Simpsons showrunner Al Jean.

For good measure, he also added, “The way things are going, even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat.” He then paraphrased a classic Simpsons scene by writing, “Ted, they’re not saying ‘boo,’ they’re saying ‘Cruz.’ Oh, wait, they are saying ‘boo.'”

Over the years, the long-running show has been an equal opportunity offender with regards to political parties, as well as eerily prescient, having predicted that Donald Trump would one day be president. However, the show and its creator Matt Groening are left-leaning, for the most part.

