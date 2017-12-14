Site Plans Approved For Lo-Income Housing In Findlay

12/14/17 – 10:48 A.M.

A new apartment complex moved a step closer to reality Thursday. The Findlay City Planning Commission approved the site plans for the Crawford Station apartments on East Melrose Avenue. Developers announced plans to build the $9 million, 46-unit complex in October.

Frontier Community Services plans to start construction in the spring of 2018. The apartments could open in April of 2019.

The company plans to serve lower-income residents in Hancock County. A family of four with a household income of up to $39,600 could qualify to live in the apartments.

The complex will have two, three, and four-bedroom options.