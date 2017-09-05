Six Injured In Weekend Crash In Findlay

9/5/17 – 7:33 A.M.

A two-car crash sent six people to the hospital over the weekend in Findlay. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened in the 1100 block of West Trenton Avenue around 9:20 a.m. Saturday.

22-year-old Vincent Riggi of Findlay was driving east when he tried to turn left across the road and hit a car driven by 57-year-old Lynn Messer-Smith. The crash hospitalized both drivers. Four people in Messer-Smith’s car including two children also went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police cited Riggi for failure to yield.