Slain former NBA player's ex-wife arrested in connection to his murder

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department(RIVERSIDE, Calif.) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright was arrested Friday night in connection to his 2010 murder, authorities said.

Sherra Wright-Robinson, 46, was taken into custody in California’s Riverside County around 8:30 p.m. local time on Friday. She was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on a fugitive warrant for murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Further details surrounding her arrest were not immediately available.

She is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court at Riverside Hall of Justice on Monday, according to jail records.

Wright-Robinson’s arrest comes more than seven years after her ex-husband’s body was discovered in a field in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The 34-year-old basketball star, who played for five NBA teams over 13 seasons from 1996 to 2009, was reported missing 10 days prior. Wright was shot multiple times and his body was severely decomposed, according to the Memphis Police Department.

There was a break in the unsolved case last month when police found a gun they say was used in the killing in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi, about 75 miles from Memphis. Then, on Dec. 5, Billy R. Turner was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to Wright’s death.

Turner, 46, is being held on $1 million bond. He has pleaded not guilty.

At a press conference Saturday, Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Wright-Robinson has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband. Rallings wouldn’t provide specific details on what led to her arrest, but he said the murder weapon was key.

Rallings also wouldn’t discuss the connection between Wright-Robinson and Turner, but he said investigators were confident they knew each other.

Assistant Chief Deputy D. Scott Wright of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said at the press conference Saturday that they are working with authorities in California to have Wright-Robinson extradited back to Tennessee.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.