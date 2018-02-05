Slick Roads Cause Sunday Crashes

2/5/18 – 5:20 A.M.

Freezing rain and snow were factors in a few crashes around the area Sunday. The Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and State Highway Patrol dealt with a number of slide-off crashes on area roads.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of State Route 568 and Hancock County Road 330 around 3:35 p.m. The State Patrol dealt with a crash on I-75 northbound near the Hancock-Wood County line around 5:45 p.m.

Details on the crashes aren’t available just yet.