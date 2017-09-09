Sloane Stephens wins US Open for first Grand Slam title

Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Sloane Stephens has won the 2017 U.S. Open title, earning her first Grand Slam.

Stephens, who was unseated entering the tournament, defeated friend and fellow U.S. player Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0. The 24-year-old joins Kim Clijsters as one of only two unranked players to ever win the women’s title at the U.S. Open.

Both Stephens and Keys, 22, met at the net and hugged each other after Stephens’ win.

“I should just retire now,” she said after the match. “I told Maddie I’m never going to be able to top this. I mean, talk about a comeback.”

