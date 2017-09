9/18/17 – 6:52 A.M.

A small fire at a Findlay business sent one person to the hospital and damaged equipment over the weekend. Findlay firefighters responded to Superior Trim at 5500 Fostoria Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

An employee put out a fire in an oven at the business. The employee received treatment at Blanchard Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters set up ventilation to clear up the smoke.