Small gains on Wall Street, but enough for a record close for the S&P 500

The Dow Jones gained 40.19 on the day, closing at 22,381.20.

The Nasdaq edged up to a finish of 6,453.45, while the S&P 500 reached a record, ending the session at 2,510.06. That’s the (number) record close for the S&P 500 this year, and a gain of 3.02 on the day.

The price of crude oil dropped, however. A barrel now costs $51.59, one percent lower than yesterday.

On its first day as a publicly traded company, Roku saw shares jump more than 50 percent. After opening at $14 per share, Roku closed at $23.50 per share, representing strong demand from investors.

First time jobless claims jumped by 12,000 last week. Many of those claims filed in Florida, where people are out of work as a result of Hurricane Irma.

