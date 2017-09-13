Small gains on Wall Street on positive day for retailers

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Slow trading late in the session stunted gains, but Wall Street still finished in the black on Wednesday, with retailers and energy companies among the top performers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 39.32 to end the day at 22,158.18.

The Nasdaq jumped to a close of 6,460.19, 5.91 higher than it opened, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89 to close trading at 2,498.37.

U.S. crude oil prices climbed to $49.38 per barrel, about two percent higher than at the open.

Winners and Losers: One day after unveiling its newest iPhones, Apple saw its stock dip. Investors seemed concerned about the prices of the new devices — ranging from $800 to more than $1,000.

Other retailers, including Nordstrom, Gap and Best Buy, saw their stocks rise.

Credit bureau Equifax hit an 18-month low in trading Wednesday, that as concerns continue over an information breach that could impact millions of the bureau’s customers.

