SNL recreates Bachelor breakup with Robert Mueller

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live recreated The Bachelor‘s painful breakup scene in its cold open this weekend — only instead of Arie Luyendyk Jr. breaking Becca K.’s heart, it was the Russia investigation’s special counsel Robert Mueller.

After SNL‘s Alex Moffat, playing Bachelor host Chris Harrison, introduced “unedited” footage, Becca — played by castmember Cecily Strong — was greeted by Mueller — portrayed by the show’s Kate McKinnon.

“I don’t think I can give you everything that you want right now, and I think you sense that,” says McKinnon’s Mueller.

“So what? You don’t have [President Donald Trump] on collusion?” she answers, before bursting into tears over the idea of Mueller not being able to build a convincing case against the President on the charge of collusion.

“Collusion is literally the only thing I’ve been looking forward to for the past year,” she says.

Just as with The Bachelor finale, Becca leaves the room, with Mueller still lurking in the hall.

“Do you have any good news for me?” asks Becca. “Do you own American steel?” offers Mueller. “Then no, I don’t.”

“I feel like we just need to come together as a country right now and stop hoping for things that might not happen,” Mueller concludes, before making a final attempt to console her with, Look, if it makes you feel any better, the ‘Kush’ is cooked,” referring to the President’s Senior Advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“And also you’re the next Bachelorette.”

[embedded content]

