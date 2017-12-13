SNL “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che named co-head writers

NBC/Will Heath

(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, have been tapped as head writers, the show announced on Tuesday.

Jost and Che — who took over the “Weekend Update” desk in 2014 — join current head writers Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker, who replaced Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Kelly and Schneider left the Saturday night staple for their own Comedy Central series, The Other Two.

Jost, a four-time Writers Guild of America Award-winner and Peabody Award recipient, started out as a writer on the sketch comedy show in 2005. He previously served as SNL head writer — taking over for Seth Meyers in 2012 — but stepped down in 2015 to focus his attention on “Weekend Update.”

Che, who appeared on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show before joining SNL in 2013, made Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch list and Rolling Stone’s 50 Funniest People the same year. His addition makes him the first person of color to be a head writer on SNL.

Also on Tuesday, SNL named Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie as writing supervisors.

