Snow day cancels Six Flags' 'World Record' breaking snow fight

iStock/Thinkstock(JACKSON, N.J.) — A Saturday showdown in New Jersey touted as the world’s largest snowball fight was abandoned after a Nor’easter dumped around 6-inches of snow.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey teaming up with the Hallmark Channel set up the late morning cost-free rumble on Dec. 9 as an “attempt to break the record for the world’s largest snowball fight” and expected thousands to participate in the “family-friendly event executed with kid-friendly plush snowballs while supplies last,” according to a release from the theme park’s website.

According to the same release, Six Flags, which broke the Guinness World Records title in 2016 for attracting 400 people as the “most couples kissing under the mistletow” and boldly stated that Canada rein as snow fight world record holders with an 8,200 count in 2016 was bound to be broken on Saturday as Six Flags “aims to break the record with 9,000 participants,” the statement read.

But before would-be participants got a chance to toss their orbs at each other, a warning was added in boldface type informing the public that the icy war was off “due to inclement weather.”

No specific makeup date was released.

Attempts by ABC News’ to reach Six Flags representatives were not immediately returned.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.