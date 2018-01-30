Snow hitting Northeast with cold weather to follow

WABC(NEW YORK) — Two storm systems have moved through the Midwest and East Coast over the last 24 hours producing slick roads from Michigan to Ohio and into Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

Not a lot of snow is falling because of these systems, but some areas will see a total of 4 to 8 inches when all is said and done late Tuesday.

The storm systems moved into the Northeast overnight on Tuesday. One system is hugging the coast from New Jersey to Maine while another one is right behind it from the eastern Great Lakes into North Carolina.

Because of these two systems, a winter weather advisory was issued Tuesday morning for 11 states from Michigan to Massachusetts and down to North Carolina.

Additional snowfall is possible today in the Northeast, especially along the New England coast, where 2 to 4 inches could accumulate.

The wind chill readings on Tuesday morning are below freezing all the way to Florida.

An even colder arctic blast will move into the Midwest and the Northeast on Friday, with wind chills dropping into the single-digits from Washington D.C. to New York City and below zero in much of the Midwest.

The Super Bowl will luckily be inside in Minneapolis this weekend, because Super Bowl Sunday looks incredibly cold for the Midwest and Great Lakes. Wind chills in the Twin Cities will be around minus 30 on Sunday morning as folks head to the stadium.

