Snow, sleet headed to Southeast as Northeast braces for another brutal Arctic invasion

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new storm is making its way to the Southeast this week, likely dumping rain, sleet and some snow before moving North. Meanwhile, the Northeast is bracing for another brutal Arctic invasion.

40 states were under winter alerts for bitter cold or snow this morning. Dozens of record low temperatures were reported from the Midwest to the Northeast and into the Gulf Coast.

By Wednesday morning low pressure will begin to form east of Florida, bringing rain, sleet and some snow from west of Jacksonville, Florida, to southern Georgia.

The storm system will quickly strengthen as it moves up the East Coast, bringing with it wintry precipitation, snow, sleet and freezing rain from Charleston, South Carolina, to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Snow will begin to move to the mid-Atlantic Wednesday night into Thursday early morning. Virginia to southern New Jersey will be impacted.

By Thursday afternoon, the storm system is expected to move east of Long Island, with the heaviest snow falling east of Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

Washington and Philadelphia may be spared, but Boston could get more than 6 inches and northern coastal Maine could get up to 1 foot.

Another arctic outbreak is expected for the eastern United States. On Friday morning wind chills could drop as low as minus 30 from the Midwest to the Northeast.

The coldest morning for the Northeast will likely be Saturday, with wind chills near minus 50 degrees in northern New York and wind chills well below zero for the Interstate-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

