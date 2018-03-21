“So many great stories”: Snoop Dogg talks about Netflix's “Coach Snoop”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — A behind-the-scenes look at the kids who play football for Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Youth Football League is the concept of the rapper’s Netflix series, Coach Snoop. He tells ABC Radio that fans should tune in to the show because there have been “so many great stories.”

“I felt like now was the time to highlight the work that I’ve been doing in the community and the kids that I work with,” he tells ABC Radio about his decision to turn his football league into a series.

As for how that came about, Snoop explains, “I have a great director, Rory Karpf, who shot a series with me and my son on ESPN called Snoop and Son. And from there, he watched me coach football and he fell in love with what I was doing and started shooting a season with me and the kids and took it to Netflix.”

Snoop also reveals that he’s also working on a film called The Making of the Snoop Youth Football League, about the history of the non-profit organization.

“After you enjoy Coach Snoop on Netflix, be on the lookout for the movie coming soon,” he says, confirming a 2019 release for the project.

The Snoop Youth Football League was founded in 2005 to give inner-city children between the ages of five and 13 the opportunity to play football, while learning values such as teamwork, discipline and good sportsmanship. And the superstar’s efforts have produced many successful alumni.

Says Snoop proudly, “[There’s] been a lot of great kids that came through my league and ended up becoming productive citizens and NFL stars and just great men and women in the community that they live in.”

