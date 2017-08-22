Some Findlay Schools Cancelled Eclipse Viewing Activities

8/22/17 – 5:19 A.M.

Some Findlay schools cancelled their eclipse viewing plans Monday. Superintendent Ed Kurt says some buildings bought eclipse glasses that weren’t NASA-approved. Kurt says he wasn’t sure how widespread the problem was or which buildings had issues. He added the district made viewing plans on an age-appropriate, building-by-building basis.

Younger students didn’t have outside recess during the eclipse. Teachers reminded older students not to look directly at the eclipse as they left school for the day.

The sun still emits ultraviolet light that can damage the eye’s retina during an eclipse.