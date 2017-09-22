Soul Shine Blues Festival Set For This Weekend In Fostoria

9/22/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Fostoria residents will have the blues this weekend. The Review-Times reports the Soul Shine Blues Festival is set for Saturday at the Meadowbrook Park Ballroom. The 22nd annual event is raising money for the First Step Healthy Family Resource Center. The center provides shelter for the victims of domestic violence and their children among other services.

Music for the event starts at 4 p.m. Four bands are on the schedule to perform.

