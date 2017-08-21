Source: Don't expect Le'Veon Bell back this week

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Steelers might have to wait even longer for the arrival of their star running back Le’Veon Bell to training camp. A source tells ESPN Bell is not expected to be back for Week 3 of the pre season, when Pittsburgh takes on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Bell and the Steelers were unable to reach a long-term agreement before the July 17 deadline this off-season, meaning the 25-year-old will have to play under the franchise tag this upcoming season. However, Bell has yet to sign the $12.2 million tender. He has instead been in South Florida for most of August.

Bell, when healthy, has been one of the most dominant running backs since he stepped into the league in 2013. He’s amassed 26 touchdowns and 4,045 rushing yards, while adding 2,005 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

The source, however, would be shocked if Bell is not back with the Steelers shortly after due to his love for football.

