Southbound Findlay I-75 Ramps Closing Overnight

10/2/17 – 5:17 A.M.

ODOT is reminding drivers that three Findlay I-75 exits are temporarily closing tonight. The agency says you won’t be able to use the southbound exit and entrance ramps at Hancock County Road 99, U.S. 224, and State Route 12 from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Crews are setting beams for the bridge over the Blanchard River.

During this time southbound traffic will shift to a lane on the northbound side of the interstate. All the I-75 northbound exit and entrance ramps remain open.