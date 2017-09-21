Southbound I-75 Findlay Exits Will Close For 10 Hours In October

9/21/17 – 4:53 A.M.

Almost every Findlay exit on southbound I-75 will close for 10 hours in a couple of weeks. ODOT says construction crews are going to set beams for the new bridge over the Blanchard River, but to do that they have to close the exits at County Road 99, U.S. 224 and State Route 12.

ODOT has scheduled the work to start on October 2 at 9 p.m. It will last until October 3 at 7 a.m.

Drivers who want to use the Road 99 exit will have to get off at State Route 613. If you want to use the U.S. 224 or Route 12 exits you’ll have to drive down to the U.S. 68 exit and follow the detour to get back on the northbound part of the interstate.