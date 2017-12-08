Southern California wildfires by the numbers
(LOS ANGELES) — Six major wildfires have scorched over 141,000 acres across Southern California this week, forcing more than 212,000 residents from their homes.
Nearly 8,700 firefighters on Friday were still battling the flames, which have spread rapidly by fierce Santa Ana winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Here’s a breakdown of the major wildfires still raging in the region as of Friday morning:
Thomas fire in Ventura County
- Acres burned: 132,000
- Containment: 10 percent
- Structures destroyed: 401
- Structures damaged: 81
- Structures threatened: 15,000
- Evacuations: 88,000 residents
- Personnel on site: 3,216
Creek fire in Los Angeles County
- Acres burned: 15,323
- Containment: 40 percent
- Structures destroyed: 63
- Structures damaged: 45
- Structures threatened: 2,500
- Evacuations: 150,000 residents
- Personnel on site: 2,295
Rye fire in Los Angeles County
- Acres burned: 6,049
- Containment: 35 percent
- Structures destroyed: 1
- Structures damaged: 0
- Structures threatened: 5,460
- Evacuations: 2,000 residents
- Personnel on site: 901
Skirball fire in Los Angeles County
- Acres burned: 475
- Containment: 30
- Structures destroyed: 6
- Structures damaged: 12
- Evacuations: Over 700 homes in a 3.2-square-mile area
Lilac fire in San Diego County
- Acres burned: 4,100
- Containment: 0 percent
- Structures destroyed: 65
- Evacuations: 23,000 “evacuation messages” sent out
Liberty fire in Riverside County
- Acres burned: 300
- Containment: 59 percent
- Structures destroyed: 2
