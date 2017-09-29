S&P 500, Nasdaq reach new records to finish third quarter

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street finished the third quarter in the green on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 23.89 (+0.11 percent) to close at 22,405.09.

The Nasdaq climbed 42.51 (+0.66 percent) to finish at 6,495.96, while the S&P 500 closed at 2,519.36, up 9.30 points (+0.37 percent) higher than its open.

U.S. crude oil prices remained flat at about $52 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: A day after its trading debut, Roku’s stock jumped 12.94 percent.

Shares of KB Home climbed 8.55 percent after better-than-expected quarter three earnings.

Revlon’s shares tumbled 10.73 percent after a spike in trading volume this week.

