Space station captures Hurricanes Irma, Jose churning in the Atlantic

NASA(NEW YORK) — A number of hurricanes are churning in the Atlantic currently, including Hurricanes Irma and Jose.

Irma weakened from a Category 5 to a still-frightening Category 4 on Friday with sustained winds of 155 mph. The storm is forecast to hit the Florida peninsula early Sunday morning. It has already caused widespread damage to many Caribbean islands and has now set its sights on the continental United States.

On Friday, Jose became a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, threatening Caribbean islands already devastated by Irma. Jose has sustained winds of 150 mph.

The International Space Station flew over both Irma and Jose on Friday morning, capturing the storms in detail.

As seen in the video, the ISS passed 250 miles over Jose. While orbiting Earth later, the ISS went over Irma.

The footage showed the sheer scale of the fearsome storms.

