Speaker Talks About Charleston Church Shooting And Gun Control

03/14/18 – 2:18 P.M.

A speaker at Owen’s Community College in Findlay talked about gun control. The Courier’s Kathryne Rubright explained that Reverend Sharon Risher lost people she cared about during shooting.

Kathryne Rubright

Rubright said that this has lead Risher to talk about how these incidents have affected her. Risher said that she struggled with wanting the shooter to face the death penalty because of her faith. Risher also advocates for stronger gun laws because of the shootings that happen in the U.S.

