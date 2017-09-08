Special counsel Robert Mueller interested in interviewing Priebus, Spicer, Hicks: Sources

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Mueller has informed the White House he is interested in interviewing at least six current and former White House aides as part of the investigation into Russian election interference and potential ties to the Trump campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Those aides include former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, longtime Trump adviser and interim communications director Hope Hicks, White House counsel Don McGahn, senior associate counsel James Burnham and White House spokesman Josh Raffel.

The names were first reported by The Washington Post.

Interviews with Mueller have not yet been scheduled. A source added that it’s “highly likely” that the list of aides of interest to Mueller will extend beyond these six.

Mueller is waiting to review a complete list of “specific” and “focused” documents he’s requested from the White House before he makes these interviews official. The nature of the documents was not immediately clear.

In June, ABC News reported that Mueller requested that White House officials preserve any records related to Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer.

ABC News reported Thursday that Mueller wants to talk to some top aides who were involved in crafting the initial statement Trump Jr. gave in response to the meeting between Trump Jr., adviser Jared Kushner and former campaign chair Paul Manafort with a Russian lawyer, according to a source familiar with the conversation.

Mueller, the source said, is interested in learning the extent to which the president weighed in on the statement, along with whether anyone else was involved in its crafting. ABC News has reported that President Donald Trump personally dictated the initial statement.

White House attorney Ty Cobb declined to comment on specific requests.

“Out of respect for the special counsel and his process the White House does not comment on specific requests for either documents or interviews but is committed to cooperating fully with the special counsel,” Cobb told ABC News when reached by phone.

Cobb did say that no subpoenas have been issued.

“If I do my job well there are not going be any subpoenas because our cooperation will be complete,” he said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.