Special counsel Robert Mueller to interview White House officials in coming days

(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview current and former White House staffers in the coming days as part of his investigation into potential collusion between the Trump administration and Russia, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Earlier this month, sources told ABC News Mueller had informed the White House of six current and former aides he wanted to interview.

The list of six includes former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who reportedly has hired a lawyer; former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; White House counsel Don McGahn; White House spokesman Josh Raffel; senior associate counsel James Burnham; and longtime Trump aide and communications director Hope Hicks.

Mueller also wants to talk to top aides who helped draft the initial statement Donald Trump Jr. gave in response to his June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior adviser, and former campaign chair Paul Manafort also attended the meeting.

Mueller was appointed last May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to lead an investigation into Russian election interference and potential ties to the Trump campaign.

Mueller’s team of investigators have already interviewed Rosenstein over the summer, according to a source familiar with the matter.

