Sprague Submits Officially Files To Run In State Treasurer Race

2/7/18 – 6:44 A.M.

State Representative Robert Sprague of Findlay is officially a candidate for state treasurer. Sprague submitted petitions to run for office Tuesday. He collected more than 2,600 signatures from residents in 71 counties.

Sprague announced his intent to run last March. This is is first attempt to run for statewide office.

Sprague says, “I look forward to continuing to spend the next nine months on the campaign trail, getting back out to all of our 88 counties and earning the trust of voters in every corner of our state.”

Today is the filing deadline to appear on the May primary ballot.