Spring nor’easter slams East Coast: Snow, winds to pummel major cities during rush hour

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — Yet another nor’easter is tearing through the Northeast, bringing heavy snow and gusty winds to Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and New York this afternoon.

A foot of snow has already fallen in parts of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.

The rough weather is expected to especially pummel the New York City area during the evening rush hour.

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 3 inches per hour from Philadelphia to New York City Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Winds may reach 35 mph which could lead to whiteout conditions on the roads.

By 7 p.m., the heavy snow will continue in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and New York. At that point, the snow will just be reaching Boston.

“Evening rush hour is going to be very, very difficult. At times, it’s going to be very hard to see if you’re out there on the roads,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. “We want to encourage all New Yorkers right now, if you don’t need to be out this evening, don’t go out.

“If you are at work right now, try to leave early if you possibly can,” he continued. “Employers, try to let your staff out early because we expect from about 4 o’clock on the snow to start to accumulate very, very quickly — that will create … difficult conditions on the roads.”

“Welcome to spring!” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joked at a news conference Wednesday.

Cuomo warned that the heavy, wet snow combined with high wind gusts could create major problems because the snow can sit on trees and power lines, and the strong winds may bring those trees and power lines to the ground.

Public schools in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are closed Wednesday.

Federal offices are also closed in D.C.

Over 4,000 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware. New York City’s LaGuardia Airport expects airlines to cancel all flights after noon Wednesday.

This is the fourth nor’easter to hit the region in less than three weeks. Altogether, the storms have caused more than 10,000 flight cancellations, creating the worst March for travelers in several years, according to FlightAware.

The nor’easter will be fading on Thursday morning, leaving behind gusty winds across the Northeast and lingering snow in the Boston area.

Cape Cod will see high winds, large waves and possible coastal flooding during high tide.

Washington, D.C., may see up to 8 inches before the snow ends Wednesday evening. Higher amounts are expected north of the city — Maryland and Virginia already have 6 to 12 inches.

In Philadelphia, 8 to 12 inches of snow is possible in the city and surrounding suburbs with the heaviest snow falling between 2 pm. and 6 p.m. .

New York City may see 6 to 10 inches with the heaviest snow falling between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Eastern Long Island and eastern and central New Jersey could have 6 to 12 inches.

In Boston, 3 to 7 inches of snow is expected.

