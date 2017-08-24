St. Wendelin Catholic School Facing Budget Shortfall

8/24/17 – 5:31 A.M.

Officials at the St. Wendelin Catholic School in Fostoria are working to deal with a budget shortfall. The Review-Times reports the K-8 school is looking at a $330,000 deficit for next year. An email from Reverend Todd Dominique to parishioners says lower enrollment numbers and a decline in weekly offerings are contributing to the problem.

School administrators thought they would have around 145 students this year. The actual number ended up at 91. Jon Hay is the parish director for St. Wendelin. He says the decision to close the high school caused some uncertainty in the school community, leading to a drop in enrollment.

