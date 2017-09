9/26/17 – 4:26 A.M.

Lima police say the stabbing death of a Toledo man stemmed from a domestic dispute. Detectives say 27-year-old Stephan Kimble-Childress died early yesterday of injuries suffered at an apartment complex on North Cole Street. His girlfriend, Autumn Spears, is accused of killing Kimble-Childress with a kitchen knife. Spears is in the Allen County Jail, charged with murder.