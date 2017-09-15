Star Chris Sullivan has high praise for Emmy-nominated “This Is Us”

ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — One of network TV’s breakout successes this year has been the NBC family drama This Is Us. Now headed into its second season, the show’s been lauded for its freshman outing with Emmy nominations for stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown, as well as a nomination for best drama.

Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the show, says he and his fellow cast members knew right from the start that the show was something special. “When we read that first script, we were like, ‘This is something different,'” he says. “It was so well-crafted and so well-written.”

Sullivan added of the show’s fans, “It’s interesting to watch a country respond to a creative endeavor with this much love and this much acceptance.”

Sullivan has nothing but praise for his fellow This Is Us cast members.

“It’s a perfect alchemy of people. Mandy Moore is doing some of the best work I’ve ever seen on television,” he says. “Milo Ventimiglia understands how to connect with people through this medium. You know, Sterling and Susan [Kelechi Watson] are two amazing New York stage actors who are putting together one of the best relationships I’ve ever seen on television.”

“And then there’s Chrissy Metz,” he says of his onscreen love interest, “who is one of the most amazing human beings I’ve ever met, and this is her first big acting job, and she’s knocking it out of the park!”

Tune in to see how This Is Us does Sunday night at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, which begin at 8 p.m. on CBS with first-time host Stephen Colbert.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.