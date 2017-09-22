“Star” leads Amiyah Scott and Jude Demorest share how the hit Fox series has changed their lives

Amiyah Scott – Fox/Jason Bell(NEW YORK) — Ahead of Star’s season two premiere next Wednesday, Amiyah Scott and Jude Demorest are revealing how the hit Fox series has significantly changed their lives.



Scott says playing Cotton, a transgender woman like herself, has given her a new purpose in life.

“It’s giving a voice to the voiceless,” Scott tells ABC Radio. “I think that me growing up and transitioning, I didn’t have many role models. So to be able to possibly portray one, and to be able to have a role that is so rarely seen on television — has changed my life because it’s changed others lives as well.”

Her Star co-star Jude agrees. “It changed our lives in every single way,” Demorest explains. “As an actress, Lee has pushed me in every single direction and I’ve learned so much. It’s been a crash course in using all of my skills.”

While Scott can draw on her personal experience to play her character, Jude says she’s “very different” than Star.

“The difference between her and is — where I have a very strong faith in God and I know that He can take care of me, she feels like she’s her own god and she can take care of herself,” Demorest says. “And that causes her to fall into a lot of pitfalls and to live a very defensive and aggressive life.”

Yet Demorest believes that even with her character’s flaws and the ongoing drama on the show, Star is still a noble series: “It’s a good cautionary tale for every girl who watches it to see what happens when you chose fame over everything else.”



The second season of Star premieres September 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.