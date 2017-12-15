“Star Wars” fans give “The Last Jedi” raves after Thursday night screenings

Disney(NEW YORK) — Even the frigid temperatures couldn’t keep loyal Star Wars fans from being among the first to catch the franchise’s latest installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, when it opened Thursday night in New York City and other select locations, and they weren’t disappointed.

Chris, who made the trek from New Jersey to catch the film, thought it was even better than The Force Awakens, noting this one had “a lot more surprises.”

Anna — also from Jersey — has been a Star Wars fan from the start, and brought her two kids with her. She enjoyed the “modern twist” of this installment, as well as a “touching tribute” to the late Carrie Fisher in her last role as the franchise’s iconic Princess — now General — Leia. “I think everybody’s gonna enjoy it,” she added.

Even Alex — who admitted this was her first Star Wars movie — found it “riveting,” adding that it had “a lot of action” and “a really great soundtrack.”

The second chapter in the latest Star Wars trilogy picks up where The Force Awakens left off, with Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker found in self-exile by Rey, a powerful Force user played by Daisy Ridley. The Last Jedi follows her training under a cautious Luke, while Kylo Ren comes to terms with murdering his father, Han Solo, in The Force Awakens. We learn more about the alien who showed him the dark side: the evil First Order’s Supreme Leader Snoke.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens nationwide on Friday. Lucasfilm, like ABC is owned by Disney.

