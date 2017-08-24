“Star Wars” launches a scavenger hunt to reveal “Last Jedi” characters

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — In a cool way to attract foot traffic back to brick-and-mortar stores, Disney and Lucasfilm have announced a new global augmented reality event called “Find the Force,” timed to “Force Friday II” on Sept. 1 — when a new line of products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be revealed.

Find the Force is a virtual treasure hunt utilizing a special viewer on the Star Wars app. If you shop at one of 20,000 participating retail locations, you can use the viewer to scan characters with the “Find the Force” logo, revealing characters who come to life before you, Pokemon Go-style.

While some characters will be fan favorites, some are brand new characters who won’t be seen until The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15.

The app also lets you record videos and share the experience with your unlocked character on social media.

The experience runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3, but a sneak peek of one of the new characters is already available if you download the app now. To learn more, visit StarWars.com/findtheforce.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

