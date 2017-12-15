“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Ferdinand” arrive in theaters on Friday

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Opening in wide release on Friday:

* Star Wars: The Last Jedi — The second film in the latest Star Wars trilogy finds Daisy Ridley’s Rey developing the power she discovered in The Force Awakens, guided by Luke Skywalker — played by Mark Hamill. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order. John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver also star, along with a final appearance from the late Carrie Fisher. Rated PG-13. Lucasfilm, like ABC, is owned by Disney.

* Ferdinand — John Cena provides the voice for the titular character — a fierce-looking bull with a big heart who is captured and taken from his home. Aided by a team of misfits, he’s determined to return to his family. Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson and Bobby Cannavale provide additional voices. Rated PG.

ABC Radio