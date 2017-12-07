Starbucks unveils 'Christmas Tree Frappuccino'

Starbucks(NEW YORK) — For a limited time, Starbucks is offering a holiday-themed Christmas Tree Frappuccino.

The coffee chain describes the drink as being “mocha and peppermint…blended with milk and ice, topped with a festive tree made of matcha infused whipped cream, a caramel drizzle an candied cranberries finished off with a strawberry tree ‘topper.'”

According to Starbucks’ Twitter account, the novelty drink will be available in the United States and Canada through December 11.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.