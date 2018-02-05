Stars, sweets and a civil rights icon highlight this year's Super Bowl ads

Courtesy of Michelob ULTRA(LOS ANGELES) — Everyone will be talking about the Super Bowl Monday morning — the game and the ads.

Here are some of the commercial highlights:

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt makes no secret of his love for beer and in a Michelob commercial, he trains vigorously to become the new spokesman and will talk to anyone who will listen about how proud and excited he is. The payoff is that after all of his efforts, he’s relegated to work as an extra.

Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman appeared in a spot for Doritos and Mountain Dew, engaging in a rap battle lip syncing raps from Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made an appearance in a commercial for Amazon’s Echo device, which revolved around Alexa losing her voice and a range of celebrities — from Gordan Ramsay and Cardi B to Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins — subbing, with less than optimal results for users.

Danny DeVito appeared in a M&M’s commercial playing a red M&M candy that becomes human thanks to a lucky penny. He hasn’t quite adjusted to his new look, asking strangers on the street if they want to eat him.

David Harbour of Stranger Things appeared in a string of ads spoofing various types of ads –one appearing to hawk a car, another beer, another a home cleaning fomula. Ultimately, we learn that the entire commercial production is dedicated to Tide and clean clothes.

An ad for RAM trucks using a Martin Luther King, Jr. drew criticism on social media for using the words of the civil rights leader to hawk a product.

