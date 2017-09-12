State Board Decides Against Fining Former Commissioner Candidate

9/12/17 – 4:51 A.M.

A former Hancock County commissioner candidate won’t face a fine from the Ohio Elections Commission. The Courier reports the commission found Mark Bateson filed campaign finance reports late but decided against a fine. The group took Bateson’s status as a first-time political candidate into consideration.

The Hancock County Board of Elections filed a complaint about the campaign finance reports last year. Bateson says he submitted information to the board about campaign expenses that he paid for with a credit card instead of a check from his campaign account. He submitted receipts for the expenses and filed an addendum to two campaign finance reports.

