State Patrol Reports OVI Statistics For 2017, Will Continue Focused Enforcement

03/06/18 – 4:12 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue to crack down on OVI violations after a successful 2017 campaign. The Findlay post reports that there were over 27,000 impaired drivers removed from Ohio roadways. Of those, troopers from the Findlay post arrested 366 impaired drivers.

Despite the increase in arrests, there were still over 14,000 OVI-related car accidents. This resulted in 397 fatalities and over 8,800 injuries.