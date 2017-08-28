State Representative Robert Sprague Talks About New Bills To Fight Heroin

08/28/17 5:30 A.M.

Ohio State Representative Robert Sprague was on WFIN to talk about a few new bills coming to the House. He said that one of these bills will offer special bottles to prevent others from pilfering prescription narcotics.

Robert Sprague

He said that this will help by letting people see if their pills are being stolen. Another bill will focus on cutting down on the number of pills prescribed over certain time periods. Sprague said that overprescribing has become a big issue in the heroin epidemic.

Robert Sprague

Sprague said that this will help keep people from getting addicted.