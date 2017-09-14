State Senator Cliff Hite Talks About Wind Turbine Laws

09/14/17 – 4:29 P.M.

Ohio Setback Laws for wind turbines are getting looked at for possible changes. State Senator Cliff Hite was in Findlay yesterday and explained that the laws need to be reformed.

The laws limit how close a wind turbine can be to a property line or inhabited building. He said that the state is looking to lower the distance needed. He said that this will help establish growth.

He added that wind turbines can help provide money to the local government and school districts through taxes.