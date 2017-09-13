Stephen Colbert on hosting the Emmys: “I've gone through a fair amount of bronzer”

CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved./Johnny Vy(LOS ANGELES) — Stephen Colbert literally rolled out the red carpet Tuesday morning at a pre-Emmy Awards ceremony in downtown Los Angeles. The Late Show host, who was helped by producers for Sunday night’s telecast, will be emceeing.

It’s Colbert’s first time hosting the Emmys, so what has the comedian done to prepare?

“I’ve gone through a fair amount of bronzer, and – that’s not a joke,” he told reporters Tuesday.

Colbert joke with reporters that he’s always enjoyed attending the Emmys. “It’s an incredibly fun show to go to every year,” he said, “if you win. If you lose it’s an enormous waste of time.”

While Colbert won’t be wasting his time, since he’s working the show this year, his The Late Show also is up for six Emmys.

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

