Steve Harvey’s latest gig: “A late-night show in the middle of the daytime”

ABC/Adam Taylor(LOS ANGELES) — Steve Harvey has revamped his self-titled daytime talk show and shortened the name to simply Steve, but he admits, he’s rather be on at night.

“I always wanted to do late-night,” he tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It just wasn’t in the cards and nobody’s talked to me about it, so I just said, ‘I’ll do a late-night show in the middle of the daytime.’ Instead of waiting until 11 p.m., I want people in the middle of the day to tune in and get a really good, hard, ‘spit on your computer’ kind of laugh.”

Hosting six shows including Family Feud, Showtime at the Apollo, and a daily nationally syndicated radio program, Harvey says his busy schedule is much easier than his pre-entertainment days.

“I worked at Ford Motor Company,” he remembers. “I put eight spark plugs in 1,400 engines a day. That’s hard. You want me to come out here and talk and tell jokes, and you’re going to pay me this much money? That’s a piece of cake to me.”

Beginning as a stand-up comedian in 1985 in Cleveland, Harvey is now running a multi-million dollar media empire. He considers himself very lucky.

“I wish I could sit here and tell you that I mapped it out this way, but I didn’t. It’s just a bunch of grace,” he says. “God’s just shining on me right now.”

