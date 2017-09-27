Stranger saves 15-year-old's life after heart attack at Michigan restaurant

WXYZ(MICHIGAN) — A Michigan teen is counting his blessings after a stranger rushed to save his life after he collapsed from cardiac arrest while eating breakfast at a local restaurant.

Robert Brown III was dining at Country Cabin Restaurant in Sterling Heights, Michigan on Aug. 26 when he dropped to the floor, knocking a glass off the table, and eliciting prayers from his father, according to ABC affiliate WXYZ.

“I am like, ‘Please get up’,” Robert Brown Jr., the teen’s father, told WXYZ.

Luckily, a woman rushed to assist Brown as he lay unconscious on the restaurant’s floor. Susan Pendygraft called 911 and immediately began CPR — with tears streaming down her face.

Pendygraft, who works for Bank of America, just happened to have taken a course in CPR in July, she told WXYZ. It worked, as she kept the teen alive until police and paramedics arrived.

“She was doing CPR from when the three police officers arrived and they took over care from her until firefighters arrived,” chief Chris Martin of the Sterling Heights Fire Department told WXYZ. “And that teamwork saved that young man’s life. He is making a full recovery right now.”

Brown says he saw his mother — who died when he was younger of a heart defect — while he was unconscious and knows she is in heaven.

The 15-year-old was diagnosed with the same heart problem as his mother, and he will now receive a pacemaker.

“She came and brought me back to life and I am happy,” the teen told WXYZ. “I always have a smile on my face.”

The Browns have yet to meet Pendygraft, but plan to thank her in person soon.

