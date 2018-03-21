“Stranger Things” cast rallies behind fan after no one showed to his birthday party

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — After being stood up by friends at his Stranger Things-themed birthday party, one fan of the Netflix show is poised to have the best party yet next year.

Ayen Alambat tweeted pictures from her little brother Aaron’s birthday party over the weekend with a sad message attached to some very festive pictures.

“My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up,” the caption reads next to a picture of Aaron’s toughing out his birthday alone like a champ, eating a special cake and doing a classic pose from the show.

The tweet immediately went viral and now boasts well over 200,000 likes. It also caught the attention of the show’s young stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, and Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things‘ Dustin.

“What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your [sic] awesome and next year I would like an invite… Please?” Brown, 14, tweeted back at Alambat.

Matarazzo, 15, jumped in in, too, offering to bring his character’s favorite snack for next year’s big shindig: “Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding,” he added.

Alambat basically lost her mind after seeing the tweets, responding with stunned gibberish. For the record, it read: “OHDNFOSMFLDK OH MY GOSHSJDJSJJSNXNDNX.”

