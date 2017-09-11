“Stranger Things,” “Westworld,” “SNL” win big at Creative Arts Emmys

“Stranger Things” – Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The Emmy Awards air next Sunday, but this Saturday and Sunday, the Television Academy got a head start handing out the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The awards mostly honor technical and design achievements with categories like “Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic).” But the Creative Arts Emmys also honor casting and guest performances; they are often seen as a harbinger of what could come at the main awards ceremony.

If that’s true, look for Saturday Night Live, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Westworld to clean up next weekend — those shows led the pack, each taking home five Creative Arts Emmys.

The casting awards in particular are commonly thought to signal how Emmy voters are thinking. Stranger Things won for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series; HBO’s Big Little Lies won for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special; and Veep won for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Melissa McCarthy, who made waves with her portray of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, won for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for the episode she hosted. Dave Chappelle won for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his SNL hosting stint.

During Saturday’s event, Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary 13th won for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath won for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will air on FXX on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m., a day ahead of the Emmys which air Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

A complete list of Creative Arts Emmy Award winners is available on Emmys.com.

