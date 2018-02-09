Student Detained After Handgun Found In Mohawk School

2/9/18 – 5:33 A.M.

A report about a handgun in a student’s locker forced a temporary lockdown in the Sycamore Mohawk school district in Wyandot County Thursday afternoon. According to the district’s Facebook page, several students told Assistant Principal Brooke Bowlin that another student had a handgun in a backpack in a locker.

Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputies found a handgun in a locker and detained a student.

The district says there was no immediate threat to students, and students were released on time.

The incident remains under investigation