Student Detained After Handgun Found In Mohawk School
2/9/18 – 5:33 A.M.
A report about a handgun in a student’s locker forced a temporary lockdown in the Sycamore Mohawk school district in Wyandot County Thursday afternoon. According to the district’s Facebook page, several students told Assistant Principal Brooke Bowlin that another student had a handgun in a backpack in a locker.
Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputies found a handgun in a locker and detained a student.
The district says there was no immediate threat to students, and students were released on time.
The incident remains under investigation